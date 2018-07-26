Quantcast
Trusts & Estates – Domestic Relations – Marriage Annulment – Bigamy (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 26, 2018

The appellant-children of the decedent contend that respondent was not married to their father at the time of his death because she had previously married Javed Ahmed and did not end that marriage before she married the decedent. However, since Ahmed was already married at the time of the marriage ceremony between him and respondent, ...

