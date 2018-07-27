Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand Order – Stay Motion – Zoning (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand Order – Stay Motion – Zoning (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 27, 2018

The defendant-developers have failed to show that they are likely to succeed against the plaintiff-county’s claims that defendants are violating county zoning ordinances in their attempts to develop their land on Johns Island; moreover, the county will be irreparably harmed if defendants are allowed to continue their development activities. The court denies defendants’ motion for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo