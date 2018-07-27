Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Mass Layoffs – WARN Act – Attorney’s Statements – Single Employer Enterprise – UBC Exception (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 27, 2018

Plaintiffs allege that defendants Fluor Daniel Maintenance Services, Inc. and SCANA Corp. constituted a single employer enterprise in the construction of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station; however, during a hearing, plaintiffs’ counsel made remarks that Fluor contends were judicial admissions that Fluor did not order the closing of VC Summer. A plain reading of counsel’s statements ...

