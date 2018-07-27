South Carolina Bar hosts Pro Bono Blitz

The South Carolina Bar is hosting another opportunity for volunteer lawyers and law students to respond to legal questions posted on the Freelegalanswers.org website.

The Blitz event is taking place Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Carolina Bar Building located at 950 Taylor Street in Columbia.

Lawyers must register online ahead of time at https://sc.freelegalanswers.org/Attorneys/Account/Agreement.

Volunteers can also sign up to volunteer at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0445a8a82ea1fc1-friday.

Attorneys are asked to bring a laptop, and the dress is casual. Otherwise the South Carolina Bar and University of South Carolina Law Pro Bono Program will supply snacks and other resource materials.

