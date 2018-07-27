Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Charitable Organization – Damages Cap – ‘Occurrence’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 27, 2018

The South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act caps damages at $1.2 million for each occurrence in which a physician is involved in the alleged tort. Given plaintiff’s allegations against two doctors and a physician’s assistant over several months, the court cannot find as a matter of law that there was only one occurrence of ...

