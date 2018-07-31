Quantcast
Individual arbitration enforceable under FAA (access required)

District judge follows recent Supreme Court precedent

By: Heath Hamacher July 31, 2018

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, a federal judge in South Carolina has ruled that employers can require employees to forfeit their rights to collective action claims in favor of arbitration. In a July 2 opinion, District Judge David Norton found in Brumfield v. Kindred Healthcare ...

