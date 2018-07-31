Quantcast
Lawyer for James Brown’s widow: “I feel good” (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 31, 2018

  Tommie Rae Brown has secured another legal victory in her effort to prove that her marriage to legendary soul singer James Brown was the real deal. “I feel good,” quipped her Charleston-based attorney, Robert Rosen, after the South Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed a trial judge’s ruling that Tommie Rae’s marriage to Brown was valid ...

