South Carolina sheriff’s deputy fired; 5 reprimanded

By: The Associated Press July 31, 2018

GREENVILLE (AP) A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has been fired following an internal investigation and five other deputies have been reprimanded.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Deputy Jared Stroud was fired for “untruthfulness.”

Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown said earlier this month that an internal investigation was underway into possible employee misconduct that happened before Brown became sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said the State Law Enforcement Division has investigated Stroud. The sheriff’s office would not elaborate on the specific allegation against Stroud. The local prosecutor is reviewing the allegation.

The Office of Professional Standards found five deputies violated the sheriff’s office standard of conduct. Their names have not been released. The sheriff’s said the allegations against the other deputies were not criminal.

