Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / 3M settles with SC federal prosecutor for $9.1M (access required)

3M settles with SC federal prosecutor for $9.1M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 1, 2018

South Carolina-based U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon settled a civil lawsuit July 26 for $9.1 million with 3M Company to resolve accusations that it knowingly sold defective earplugs to the United States military. Lydon was joined in bringing the lawsuit by the Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Defense. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo