Criminal Practice – Attorneys – Conflict of Interest – Adequate Screening (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno August 7, 2018

Only a week before trial, the state disclosed a witness who was represented by an attorney in the public defender’s office in obtaining a deal for his testimony against defendant. Although no explicit screening mechanism was in place between that attorney and defense counsel, who also worked in the public defender’s office, no confidential information ...

