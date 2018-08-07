Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Insurance, municipal fund pay $1.4M for head-on crash (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 7, 2018

The estate of a man killed when his vehicle was struck head-on during a police pursuit has settled its wrongful death claims for a total of $1,400,000, his attorneys report. On April 6, 2017, Liberty police well exceeded 100 mph while chasing 29-year-old Nicholas Blackstock through town for a faulty brake light. According to reports, officers ...

