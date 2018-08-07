Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno August 7, 2018

Where the defendant-insureds’ grandson did not live with them, he was not an insured under their personal liability umbrella policy; however, it will be up to the state court in the underlying lawsuit to determine whether the insureds are liable under the family purpose doctrine or negligent entrustment for the single-vehicle accident in which their ...

