Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / SC firm settles securities fraud claim for $43M (access required)

SC firm settles securities fraud claim for $43M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 7, 2018

  Shareholders of the medical device manufacturing company Medtronic Inc. have reached a securities fraud settlement worth $43 million in a lawsuit in Minnesota federal court. The class action lawsuit was brought on behalf of shareholders against the company, which they accused of lying about the risk of a product in an effort to increase sales. When ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo