Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Claim OK for failure to say debt payment revives claim (access required)

Claim OK for failure to say debt payment revives claim (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 8, 2018

A debt collection agency is going to have to defend allegations that it unlawfully failed to inform plaintiffs that making payments on their debts could revive the statute of limitations, a federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. found in Alston v. Midland Credit Management that evidence exists to support the plaintiffs’ ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo