SC Senate sues governor over Santee Cooper chairman

COLUMBIA (AP) The South Carolina Senate is suing the governor over who runs the state-owned utility.

The Senate is trying to stop former state Attorney General Charles Condon from taking over as Santee Cooper board chairman because it didn’t vote on the appointment during this year’s session.

Gov. Henry McMaster picked Condon in December. Senators did discuss Condon, but never voted on the appointment before adjourning in June. Some of them said it was an intentional snub.

McMaster says Condon can become chairman under a state law granting him the power to fill vacancies when the Senate isn’t in session. McMaster said Aug. 7 the law is on his side.

The Senate says since the position came open in December, McMaster’s power to appoint without Senate approval ended when lawmakers returned in January.

