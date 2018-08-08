Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Separate firings, separate claims (access required)

Separate firings, separate claims (access required)

Town manager also found to be final policy maker

By: Heath Hamacher August 8, 2018

With few exceptions, municipalities enjoy governmental immunity from common-law tort claims that arise out of their performance of governmental functions. But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held recently that the town of Mocksville, North Carolina, is liable for the improper firing of three police officers, and that its per-claim insurance limit applies to each ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo