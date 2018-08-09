Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Indemnity Clause – Condo Construction – Window Subcontractor – ‘Clear & Unequivocal’ Standard (access required)

Contract – Indemnity Clause – Condo Construction – Window Subcontractor – ‘Clear & Unequivocal’ Standard (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 9, 2018

The indemnification language in a subcontract did not clearly and unequivocally require the subcontractor to indemnify the general contractor for the general contractor’s own negligence. We affirm the circuit court’s ruling in favor of the Subcontractor. Article 12.1 of the parties’ subcontract contained an indemnification clause: “12.1 SUBCONTRACTOR'S PERFORMANCE. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Subcontractor ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo