Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / SCE&G to appeal preliminary injunction denial (access required)

SCE&G to appeal preliminary injunction denial (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 9, 2018

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company intends to appeal a federal judge’s denial of their motion for preliminary injunction to prevent a rate cut from going into effect, according to a news release. The rate cut stems from a law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly in June which reduces the cost of electricity for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo