Police: Former chief charged after not returning guns

COLUMBIA (AP) Authorities say a former South Carolina police chief faces breach of trust charges after failing to return two guns to former employers.

Richland County deputies say they found the guns last month at former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott’s home after tracking a fugitive to his house.

Deputies say in a news release Scott had a 9mm pistol he was supposed to return to the Columbia Police Department after resigning 2013.

They say he also had a 40mm Glock pistol he was supposed to return to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after leaving in 2016.

Scott’s lawyer didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Scott also faces a drug charge from the July search of his home.

The 49-year-old Scott was Columbia’s police chief for less than three years.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

