Trusts & Estates – Minor's Wrongful Death – Biological Father

Trusts & Estates – Minor's Wrongful Death – Biological Father

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 10, 2018

Even though defendant did not know for sure that he was the biological father of a child until sometime after she died (an hour after her birth), he is not entitled to share in the proceeds of the plaintiff-mother’s wrongful death action because he did not help to pay for prenatal care or funeral expenses. We ...

