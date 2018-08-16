Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Another county to begin e-filing (access required)

Another county to begin e-filing (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 16, 2018

Starting in September, Berkeley County will begin requiring mandatory e-filing. Beginning Sept. 4, all common pleas cases filed or pending in Berkeley County must be e-filed, unless the type of filing is excluded from the pilot program. This makes Berkeley County the 38th county to require digital filing. Attorneys should check the South Carolina Filing Policies and Guidelines ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo