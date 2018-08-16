Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney named president of Spartanburg County Bar Association (access required)

Attorney named president of Spartanburg County Bar Association (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 16, 2018

Wesley Stoddard of Moore Stoddard Stoddard & Wood was elected to serve as president of the Spartanburg County Bar Association. Stoddard is a 1975 graduate of the USC School of Law and a 1972 graduate of Clemson. His firm was founded in 1947 and it focuses on family law, wills and probate, personal injury, real estate and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo