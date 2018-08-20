Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Out-of-Court Identification – Suggestive Procedure – Cumulative Evidence – DNA & Fingerprints – Search & Seizure (access required)

Criminal Practice – Out-of-Court Identification – Suggestive Procedure – Cumulative Evidence – DNA & Fingerprints – Search & Seizure (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 20, 2018

Although the circuit court erred when it admitted out-of-court identifications of defendant based on a single photograph of defendant standing in front of a uniformed police officer, the IDs were merely cumulative to substantial other evidence of defendant’s participation in an armed robbery: witnesses' identification of the getaway Toyota, which defendant admitted he rented; the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo