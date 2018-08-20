Lawyers in the News July/August

Nexsen Pruet has announced that Jennie Cluverius in the firm’s Greenville office and Matthew Roberts in the firm’s Columbia office have been elected to its board of directors. Cluverius is a member of the firm’s employment and labor group and Roberts is the chair of its health care group. They began their first three-year terms on July 1.

Shareholders at Collins and Lacy have elected Chris Adams as the new president of the law firm. Adams’ practice is focused on construction law defense.

Turner Padget Graham & Laney announced the addition of three attorneys. Dalhi Myers joins as of counsel in the firm’s business litigation and transactions practice and is based in Columbia. Cheslyne Shea Brighthop and Marcus Brown join as associates in the firm’s insurance litigation practice, both based in Columbia.

Jim Cox and Brittany Arsiniega have joined Wyche as of counsel attorneys. Cox is a litigator whose practice focuses on employment claims. Arsiniega focuses her practice on transactional matters, with an emphasis on corporate law.

Tammy Bershere has joined Ogletree Deakins as of counsel. Her practice focuses on immigration and will assist in the firm’s work on securing business immigration visas. Valerie Fulton has joined the firm as an associate.

Benjamin Mowczan has joined Williams Mullen as an associate in the firm’s environment and natural resources practice in Columbia.

Charlie Carpenter has joined Bell Carrington Price & Gregg in the firm’s real estate transactions team in Greenville.

Tyler Gilliam has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in its Charleston office. Gilliam focuses his practice on business and real estate tax planning, with an emphasis on limited liability companies and partnerships.

Robert “Robby” Robbins has joined Thurmond Kirchner & Timbes in Charleston, where his practice will include criminal defense, personal injury law, workers’ compensation, and other matters.

Kerrison Schmutz has joined Harrison White in Spartanburg as a member of the firm’s team of family law attorneys.

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is reviving its Lawyers in the News feature, in which we will be publishing brief announcements of new partners and associates at law firms, honors won by attorneys, and other news. Firms are encouraged to send their news to editor-in-chief David Donovan at david.donovan@sclawyersweekly.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

