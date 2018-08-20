Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / North Charleston attorney suspended (access required)

North Charleston attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 20, 2018

Attorney: Frampton Durban Jr. Location: North Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1975 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years, retroactive to June 24, 2016 Background: In multiple cases Durban failed to adequately communicate with clients about the status of their cases, and one of those cases also failed to provide the clients with an accounting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo