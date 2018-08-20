Quantcast
Was it Hall worth it? (access required)

Was it Hall worth it? (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 20, 2018

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t tell reporters where it spent the $40,000 it received from its stint on “Live PD,” but if one “star” of the show has his way, the agency and TV network will kick out that—and a lot more—as compensation for branding him a criminal. According to court records, Javonte Hall ...

