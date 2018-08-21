Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Closing argument inappropriate, but cured (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 21, 2018

  Despite inappropriate remarks by an assistant solicitor that “pushed the boundaries” of respect for the court, the state Court of Appeals has affirmed the attempted murder conviction of a man whose stray bullet struck and paralyzed a college student in 2013. The defendant, Michael Smith, contended that the state’s closing argument—which the appeals court found ...

