Donovan named NCLW and SCLW editor

David Donovan has been named editor-in-chief of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and its sister paper, South Carolina Lawyers Weekly, effective Aug. 20.

Donovan has been a Lawyers Weekly reporter since 2012, where his writing has been honored with multiple awards from state press associations. He will continue to work from the paper’s office in Raleigh.

A 2007 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law, Donovan practiced criminal defense law in North Carolina before joining Lawyers Weekly, and he remains an actively licensed attorney there.

Donovan succeeds Paul Fletcher, who is publisher and editor-in-chief of Virginia Lawyers Weekly. Fletcher will become a contributing editor for SCLW and NCLW.

