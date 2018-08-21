Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Inquiries into alleged harassment didn’t violate 1st Amendment (access required)

Inquiries into alleged harassment didn’t violate 1st Amendment (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 21, 2018

  The University of South Carolina didn’t violate student groups’ First Amendment rights by making inquiries into harassment allegations after a rally for “free speech,” the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 16. The appeals court unanimously upheld the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina’s opinion that because the university approved the ...

