Questions too general to trigger hearsay exclusion (access required)

Questions too general to trigger hearsay exclusion (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 21, 2018

A witness may have told different stories to another witness and to the court, but where defense counsel asked him only general questions regarding the discrepancies, the lawyer  failed to properly lay the foundation for a prior inconsistent statement hearsay exclusion, the state Court of Appeals has ruled. According to Rule 613(b) of the South ...

