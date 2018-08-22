Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / A basketful of (im)peaches (access required)

A basketful of (im)peaches (access required)

By: David Donovan August 22, 2018

Sidebar has noticed a trend popping up along the east coast—talking of impeaching state Supreme Court justices. In West Virginia, it’s more than just talk. Earlier this month, the state’s House of Delegates impeached the four remaining justices on its Supreme Court, after one resigned after pleading guilty to a felony count of wire fraud. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo