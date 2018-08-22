Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA says drug officer could testify about meth yield (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 22, 2018

  Even without a chemistry degree, a sheriff’s captain was qualified to testify as to the theoretical yield of methamphetamine from a specific amount of pseudoephedrine, the state Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. In its Aug. 15 decision in State v. Mealor, a three-judge panel unanimously found that the trial court ...

