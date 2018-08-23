Quantcast
Edgefield judge reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan August 23, 2018

Attorney: Robert E. Peeler Location: Edgefield Bar membership: Not a member of the state bar (Peeler was an Edgefield County Probate Court Judge from 1991 until July 2017) Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on Aug. 22 Background: Peeler used the probate court account for personal financial dealings. Peeler admits he had repairs done to his roof and received two checks ...

