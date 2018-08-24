Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Construction Defects – Third-Party Claims – Equitable Indemnity (access required)

Contract – Construction Defects – Third-Party Claims – Equitable Indemnity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 24, 2018

In its claims against the third-party defendant-subcontractor for negligence, gross negligence, breach of warranty, breach of contract and strict liability, the defendant/third-party plaintiff-general contractor has not identified any damages that arose separate from plaintiff’s claims against the general contractor. Under South Carolina law, a third-party plaintiff cannot proceed with claims – such as these – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo