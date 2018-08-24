Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Discharge – Public Policy – Defamation – ‘Malice’ (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Discharge – Public Policy – Defamation – ‘Malice’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno August 24, 2018

Plaintiff claims that his handling of an altercation with an allegedly recalcitrant high school student was permissible under the defendant-sheriff’s department policy, and he argues that the department’s termination of his employment for his handling of the situation was a wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. However, a deputy serves at the sheriff’s pleasure, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo