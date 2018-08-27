Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Homeowners – S.C. Code Ann. § 38-57-70 – Bad Faith (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 27, 2018

Plaintiff’s second cause of action specifically alleges a violation of S.C. Code Ann. § 38-57-70 and is explicitly brought under that statute. The statute does not create a private right of action, so plaintiff’s claim is dismissed. The court’s dismissal of the claim does not prevent plaintiff from seeking to hold defendant liable for bad faith; ...

