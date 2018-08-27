Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Breach of Contract – Employee Handbook – At-Will Employment – Civil Conspiracy (access required)

Labor & Employment – Breach of Contract – Employee Handbook – At-Will Employment – Civil Conspiracy (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno August 27, 2018

Although plaintiff claims that the defendant-employer’s “Harassment and Conduct of Employees” policies gave her the expectation that the employer would conduct investigations, punish employees and refrain from terminating her employment when incidents of sexual and physical harassment were reported, plaintiff has not asserted specific factual allegations regarding the terms of the handbook or attached the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo