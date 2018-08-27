Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – 42 U.S.C. §§ 1981 & 1983 – Civil Practice – Pleadings (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – 42 U.S.C. §§ 1981 & 1983 – Civil Practice – Pleadings (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 27, 2018

Plaintiff’s first two causes of action (race discrimination and retaliation) are brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1981; however, § 1981 does not provide a proper basis for a cause of action. Consequently, plaintiff’s first two causes of action fail to state a claim as a matter of law. The court adopts the magistrate judge’s recommendation and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo