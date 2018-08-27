Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – ADEA – Disparate Impact – Business Necessity Defense (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – ADEA – Disparate Impact – Business Necessity Defense (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 27, 2018

Since the court is allowing plaintiff to bring a disparate impact claim under the federal-sector provisions of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the court will also allow defendant to assert the business necessity defense. Kennedy v. Shulkin (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-171-18, 6 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 3:15-cv-01844. Rebecca Fulmer and Wilmot Irvin for plaintiff; Terri ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo