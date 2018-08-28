Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Deputies serve at sheriff’s pleasure (access required)

Deputies serve at sheriff’s pleasure (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 28, 2018

  A South Carolina deputy who was fired after pulling a high school student from her desk and dragging her across the floor sued his former employer for wrongful discharge, arguing that the firing violated public policy. On Aug. 22, District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis dismissed the suit, despite arguments from Benjamin Fields that the sheriff’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo