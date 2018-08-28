Quantcast
Mutual combat theory alive and well (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 28, 2018

  The doctrine of mutual combat may have fallen out of common use in South Carolina, but it can still be used as the basis for a murder charge, the state Court of Appeals has ruled. On Aug. 22 a unanimous panel upheld murder and attempted murder convictions of a man involved in a shootout that ...

