New owner not liable for company's old debts

New owner not liable for company's old debts

By: David Donovan August 28, 2018

  The new owner of a window-maker that was auctioned off in a bankruptcy sale isn’t liable for defective windows the company made before being liquidated, even though the company kept mostly the same officers after being sold, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The decision overturns a 2016 ruling by the state’s Court of ...

