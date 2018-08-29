Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Evidence supported punitives for understaffing (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle August 29, 2018

In three wrongful death suits in which the jury found liability and awarded punitive damages, the district court erred in finding that the plaintiffs failed to show an “aggravating factor” under North Carolina law that would support punitives. Extensive trial testimony showed that the Defendants willfully and wantonly disregarded legal staffing requirements for nursing facilities ...

