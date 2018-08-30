Quantcast
Contract – Business Sale – Covenant Not to Compete – Reasonable Restrictions – Mortuary Transport & Body Bags (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2018

Where the covenant not compete in question was part of the sale of a business, and where the buyer reasonably anticipated expanding the geographical footprint of the business, the fact that the seller’s business operated mainly in Richland and Lexington Counties did not render a 300-mile diameter territory restriction unreasonable. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ ...

