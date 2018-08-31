Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Immunity – Self-Defense – Shots Fired – Follow Vehicle

Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Immunity – Self-Defense – Shots Fired – Follow Vehicle

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 31, 2018

Even though the record before the court does not indicate a threat from the Honda that was driving by Shannon Scott’s house, from Scott’s perspective at the time of the incident, he reasonably perceived a threat both from the SUV that had chased his daughter home from a nightclub and from the Honda in which ...

