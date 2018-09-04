Quantcast
Former lawyer to pay $100K for assaulting waiter (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 4, 2018

  A Richland County jury has ordered the brother of South Carolina’s governor to pay $100,000 to a waiter he assaulted in 2014. George McMaster, brother of Gov. Henry McMaster, was charged criminally in a May 2014 incident in which Joshua Stone, then a University of South Carolina senior and waiter at the Palmetto Club, said ...

