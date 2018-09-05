Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Columbia leaders reflect on legacy of law pioneer Sarah Leverette (access required)

Columbia leaders reflect on legacy of law pioneer Sarah Leverette (access required)

By: Melinda Waldrop September 5, 2018

  Malissa Burnette was proud to see her daughter, Grant, graduate from law school this spring — almost as proud as she was when Grant met Sarah Leverette. Leverette, a legal pioneer and Columbia community fixture, died Aug. 29. She was 98. “She truly was an inspiration to me personally,” Burnette said. “I’m so pleased that my daughter, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo