Home / Top Legal News / Former S.C. attorney can pursue Minn. firm over fee split (access required)

By: Matt Chaney September 5, 2018

  A former Greenville attorney will be able to move ahead with his lawsuit against a Minnesota law firm alleging that the firm interfered with his ability to collect fees he was owed from a case that settled years after he quit practicing. David Flowers of Greenville placed himself on inactive status with the South Carolina Bar ...

