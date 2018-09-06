Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentence-reduction motion was in feds' discretion

By: Rebecca Lightle September 6, 2018

By the unambiguous terms of a plea agreement, the government had discretion to determine whether the defendant had complied with his obligation under the agreement to give full and complete testimony when asked. Given this discretion, it was not required to prove breach of the agreement before declining to move to reduce the defendant’s sentence ...

