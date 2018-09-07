Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Attorney’s Fee Motion – Insurance – Declaratory Judgment Action – Rule 54 (access required)

Civil Practice – Attorney’s Fee Motion – Insurance – Declaratory Judgment Action – Rule 54 (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 7, 2018

Even though there is state-court litigation concerning the parties’ workers’ compensation insurance policy, since the plaintiff-insurer’s complaint in this federal action seeks a declaratory judgment only as to any future claims under the policy – excluding the ongoing state-court claim – this declaratory judgment action does not constitute a breach of the parties’ insurance contract. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo